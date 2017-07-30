Video: Police seek arson suspects seen fleeing from Yorkville law firm
Toronto police are looking for two men suspected of intentionally setting a Scollard Street building on fire in June.
At around 2 a.m. on June 30, investigators say, two men used rocks to break the glass doors of the building on Scollard St., and set it on fire using an accelerant.
Security footage released by police Sunday shows two men approaching the front doors of the firm wearing hoodies and with their face covered with cloth.
In another security clip, the two men are seen running away.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
