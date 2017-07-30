Video: Police seek arson suspects seen fleeing from Yorkville law firm

Toronto police are looking for two men suspected of intentionally setting a Yorkville personal injury law firm on fire in June.

At around 2 a.m. on June 30, investigators say, two men used rocks to break the glass doors of the building on Scollard St., and set it on fire using an accelerant.

Security footage released by police Sunday shows two men approaching the front doors of the firm wearing hoodies and with their face covered with cloth.

In another security clip, the two men are seen running away.