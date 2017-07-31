How Toronto is trying to prevent future floods

While Toronto Island-goers clamoured to check out the re-opened park on Monday, the City of Toronto was already preparing for the next flood.

City staff are examining different responses to prevent and mitigate the kind of flooding that effectively closed the Island to the public for three months.

The city was already planning to build a break wall at Gibraltar Point, where the Island's utilities are stationed. Construction on the infrastructure will begin in the fall and take five years. But spokesperson Wynna Brown says the city is re-considering the extent of Island infrastructure upgrades given this year's devastating flooding.

"Looking ahead, we will be implementing natural berms in many areas where sand bags were deployed. In addition plans are underway to permanently install pumping systems in some areas."

Berms act as raised dikes and are a common flood protection tool.

Brown added that these options would "help mitigate the types of extreme conditions that occurred this year."

The city used 45,000 sand bags and 27 industrial pumps to limit the damage brought on by record high Lake Ontario water levels.

Toronto isn't the first city to grapple with increasingly extreme weather events, including flooding.

Following the 2013 Alberta floods that killed five people and caused $5 billion in property damage, the Calgary Zoo installed a $25 million berm to prevent damage from a similar event in the future.

According to a 2017 paper at the University of Toronto's Institute for Municipal Finance and Governance, flooding now exceeds fire and theft as the greatest source of property insurance claims.

But York associate professor Nirupama Agrawal, who teaches a course in disaster and emergency management, says that berms alone aren't sufficient. She explains that they require a lot of maintenance and have their limits depending on the materials used and their height.

"It's feasible," she said of a proposed berm system on Toronto Island.

But she cautioned that the infrastructure shouldn't replace long-term disaster management.

"It might create a false sense of security," she said.