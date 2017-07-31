All Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes closed at Allen Rd. after fatal tractor-trailer collision

A fatal tractor trailer collision on Hwy. 401 has caused extensive closures on Monday morning.

All eastbound express and collector lanes are closed from Allen Rd. to Avenue Rd., and westbound express lanes are closed just after Yonge St.

Toronto Fire Services say that callers reported an “explosion” and fire across all lanes at 5:15 a.m. The collision occurred on the eastbound express approaching Yonge St., according to the OPP.

When Toronto fire arrived on scene after being delayed by heavy traffic, they found a tractor trailer carrying paint “fully engulfed” in flames.

Paramedics confirmed that the driver of that tractor trailer was killed in the collision. Although Toronto fire is not sure exactly how many vehicles were involved, paramedics treated the male driver of another vehicle for a minor shoulder injury.

Toronto fire was able to have the blaze under control in around five minutes.

But cleanup may take a lot longer than that, Toronto fire Capt. David Eckerman says.

The truck had 50-gallon drums of paint and paint thinners on a flatbed, he says, and the paint spread across the lanes in the accident.

Eckerman says Toronto fire will “be there for a while.”