Local Venezuelans worried about escalating situation

The current climate of unrest in Venezuela has Ricardo Serrano worried about an upcoming trip to his native country.

"I'm definitely afraid that it could get worse and I may not be able to come back," said the Ryerson journalism student who came to Canada two years ago and is a permanent resident. He plans to fly to Caracas this week to visit his family and work on a research project for his magazine writing class.

"The level of oppression has been brutal and recently people are being killed. It is a very bad situation for the country right now."

The South American country has been in political turmoil since 2015 when the opposition won the majority of seats in parliament for the first time in over 15 years. President Nicolas Maduro's government has since been trying to reduce the power of parliament, and Sunday's vote for establishing a constituent assembly, that would be charged with changing the constituion, is widely seen as his latest attempt to tighten his grip on power. Presidential elections will take place next year.

Violence has erupted amid public protests that have engulfed the streets across the country, and the opposition claims more than 100 people have been killed by police. The United States has threatened to apply sanctions against Venezuela, warning the country is headed into authoritarianism.

Canada has seen a steady increase in refugee claimants from Venezuela over the past three years. According to statistics from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, 566 Venezuelans filed for refugee status in 2016. That's more than twice the number from 2015 when 242 claims were made. In 2014, the number stood at 164.

The trend doesn't seem to slow down this year either. In the first quarter, 161 refugee claims were made in Canada by people from Venezuela.

"For the past year or so I'd say half of the people that we've been serving are Venezuelans who are asking what to do and how they can stay here permanently," said Francisco Rico-Martinez, co-director of FCJ Refugee Centre, a Toronto charity that assists refugee claimants.

Rebecca Sarfatti, one of many Venezuelans in Toronto who took part in Sunday's protest at the Consulate, said those in diaspora have to stand up and speak out against the violation of human rights in their country.