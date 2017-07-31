Man killed in North York shooting
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto homicide is investigating a fatal shooting in North York.
Police say a man in his twenties was shot just before midnight (near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue).
Investigators say he was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
The victim's name was not immediately released, and there was no early word on the hunt for suspects. (680 News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden