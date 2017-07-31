New route for Carnival's Grande Parade

Toronto's Caribbean Carnival has a new parade manager, and with him, a new parade route.

Gerard Weekes is a band leader, design and choreographer in Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival and he used his expertise to redesign Toronto Carnival's Grande parade.

This year's parade has reversed it's route, going east along Lakeshore Boulevard, starting at British Columbia Drive.

Not only will the bands start earlier than usual, 8:30 a.m. instead of 11 a.m., but they won't have to stop in staging areas to be judged, said Weekes.

In previous years bands have performed in the staging area before moving down the parade route, this resulted in bands and spectators waiting up to 45 minutes between performances, while bands spent hours waiting in a parking lot for their turn to be judged, said Weekes.

After consulting stakeholders and parade-goers, Weekes opted to reverse the route and start earlier so everyone will have a better experience.

Changing up the parade route so the bands are closer together will also keep spectators off the parade route, though this isn't the only action organizers have taken to prevent people from getting too close.

The hashtag #respectthemas was just one step taken to keep non-masqueraders off the parade route.

"We've been trying to educate the community that the designers and band leaders spent many hours of their time conceptualizing and designing their presentations and they need to be respected," said Weekes.

They've also put together a more stringent management and security team to keep spectators from getting onto the route. Though, they will have their chance to take over the Lakeshore when the last bands have passed the staging area.

"We anticipate the last band will get through the judging area by about 6:30 p.m.," he said, "Then we continue with a blocko and activities until 9:30 p.m."

Weekes said it is important to acknowledge the history of the event, especially as this is the 50th anniversary of the Carnival.