Shakespeare in High Park's 'global village' theme puts focus on diversity

Something worldly this way comes.



For its 35th anniversary, Shakespeare in High Park has chosen to celebrate diversity with a full slate of multicultural events starting this week. The highlight: a citizenship ceremony, during which 40 new Canadians will take their oath before a performance of King Lear.

"They're becoming part of our Canadian fabric, giving more beauty to it. I think it's something to be truly celebrated," said Autumn Smith, Canadian Stage’s education and audience development manager.



Smith is the brains behind the festival's "global village" theme. This summer, a series of free community events — including live musical performances, folk-craft workshops and food demos — from a range of world cultures will accompany the classic theatre presentations.

"We are envisioning it as a macro festival," said Smith.

Visitors will also explore themes of migration and displacement. Through its youth-engagement program, Shakespeare in High Park welcomed local actors and writers to produce short plays based on their experiences as first-generation Canadians from Somalia, Peru and China.

And in an attempt to reach an even wider audience, the festival program will now be available online in Spanish, French, Tamil and Cantonese.

"Some of our visitors, it's their first experience in a theatric setting, so we want to make it as accessible as possible," said Smith.

If you go:

- The Community Citizenship Ceremony takes place Thursday from 2:30 p.m. at the High Park Amphitheatre.



- The Global Village multidisciplinary festival starts Friday at 11 a.m. Afro-Venezuelan soul/folk performances by Amai Kuda & Y Josephine will be a key highlight of the family-friendly celebration.

