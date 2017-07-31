Mayor John Tory calls weekend drug overdoses tragic and preventable

Mayor John Tory has called four overdose deaths over the weekend tragic but preventable as advocates call on the city to do more.

“It’s such a tragedy to see this number of people dying,” Tory said Monday during a trip to Toronto Island for its official re-opening.

Toronto police put out a safety alert on Saturday as the city saw four deaths and 20 overdoses since Thursday.

Tory said the city is moving forward with its overdose action plan, but warned that those using drugs and those around them need to be “vigilant” during an ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“These are preventable deaths,” he said. “I’m troubled by it because it is a devastation to families, to communities.”

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid which experts across the country say is being cut into other drugs with frequency, often unbeknownst to those using them.

There were 730 opioid-related deaths in Ontario in 2015, the most recent provincial data available, 137 of which were in Toronto. That number has risen steadily since 2012 when there were 585 deaths in Ontario, 85 of which were in Toronto.

Toronto police have faced recent criticism because there are no plans for frontline officers to carry the powerful antidote naloxone. Toronto paramedics already carry the drug proven to save lives in the event of an overdose and distribution to firefighters is planned this fall.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash has said it is their policy that officers can only administer the epiPen medication.

Naloxone blocks the effect of opioids in the brain, reversing the effects of an overdose.

The mayor said the city’s first responders are “doing their part” when it comes to the deadly drug’s toll on the city.

“We have relied on the advice of all of these different people, including public health, first responders and others,” Tory said of the city’s response. “I’m willing to consider anything that those people who know more than I do about this are willing to think are reasonable and is going to save lives.”

Two of the recent victims died within steps of the Queen West Central Toronto Community Health Centre, one of three locations that will see supervised injection services opened this year.