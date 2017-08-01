CBC to reveal new hosts of flagship news program 'The National'

TORONTO — CBC will usher in a new era of "The National" later today.

The public broadcaster is set to unveil the new hosts of its flagship news program at a 1 p.m. ET news conference.

Peter Mansbridge stepped down from his role as anchor and chief correspondent last month after nearly three decades with the program.

The network had been searching for candidates within and outside the organization to take over hosting duties of "The National."

CBC News has previously confirmed there will be more than one host for program.

The broadcaster also plans to retool the format of its nightly news broadcast when the show relaunches in mid-October.