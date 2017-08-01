Hundreds of LCBO stores will be open this holiday Monday
Some 460 of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario’s 661 stores will be open for business on the Simcoe Day holiday Monday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
News you can use about booze.
Some 460 of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario’s 661 stores will be open for business on the Simcoe Day holiday Monday.
The LCBO announced Tuesday that all its stores will be observing normal business hours over the weekend, and most will also open on the civic holiday.
For information on specific store hours, customers should check online at https://www.lcbo.com/lcbo/store-locator or call 1-800-ONT-LCBO (1-800-668-5226 from a landline, or dial #5226 on a mobile phone).
The LCBO is also reminding Ontarians to not drink when driving or boating.
Most Popular
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Donald Trump fires Anthony Scaramucci over his vulgar remarks, unpredictability
-
Halifax man flees police while leaving 5-year-old son sleeping in car
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers