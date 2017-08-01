Man charged for allegedly robbing 8 banks in Toronto, Peterborough within 7 days
Police say some of the robberies were committed just hours apart.
TORONTO — A 53-year-old man is facing charges after police say eight banks were allegedly robbed in the space of a week.
Police allege that, starting on July 21, a man allegedly approached tellers at all eight banks and handed them a note that said he had a gun.
Police allege the man would then take cash and flee the area.
They say some of the robberies were committed just hours apart.
Police say seven of the eight banks robbed are in Toronto while one other is in Peterborough, Ont.
Police say Andrew Burke has been charged with eight counts of robbery.
