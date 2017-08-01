Man dead after shooting near Bathurst and St. Clair
The man stumbled into a gas station after being shot and later died in hospital.
A man in his 20s has died after a shooting near Bathurst St. and St. Clair Ave. W. early Tuesday morning.
Toronto police tweeted about a shooting at Claxton Blvd. and Raglan Ave. around 12:45 a.m.
He suffered from a gunshot wound to his torso, said Sandra McLeod of Toronto paramedics.
No arrests have been made at this time.
With files from The Canadian Press
