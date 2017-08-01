News / Toronto

Man dead after shooting near Bathurst and St. Clair

A man in his 20s stumbled into a gas station on Bathurst St. north of St. Claire Ave. W. after being shot early Tuesday morning. He later died in hospital.

A man in his 20s has died after a shooting near Bathurst St. and St. Clair Ave. W. early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police tweeted about a shooting at Claxton Blvd. and Raglan Ave. around 12:45 a.m.

He suffered from a gunshot wound to his torso, said Sandra McLeod of Toronto paramedics.

No arrests have been made at this time.

With files from The Canadian Press

