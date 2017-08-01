Man dead, two injured in shooting at Queen and Sherbourne bar
At least two other men were injured in the shooting at the Libertarian Public House Monday night.
One man is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting inside a downtown Toronto bar on Monday night.
The shooting took place inside Libertarian Public House on Queen St. E., near Sherbourne St., said Toronto police Sgt. Steve McGran.
Paramedics said they responded to a call in the Sherbourne St. and Queen St. E. area around 11:20 p.m., and found three male victims with gunshot wounds, with at least one of them in life-threatening condition.
One of the men died in hospital, Toronto police Const. Craig Brister confirmed.
Two other people walked into hospital with injuries, but it is not clear if they were injured in the bar shooting.
Police closed southbound lanes on Sherbourne St. at Queen St. E.
