Shooting near downtown Toronto leaves one dead, two wounded
TORONTO — One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a shooting late Monday near downtown Toronto.
Police say the shots were fired at about 11 p.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.
One of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital and police say the homicide squad has been called in to investigate.
There was no immediate information on the condition of the two other people.
No names or ages or suspect information have been released, nor have police indicated what may have provoked the shooting.
