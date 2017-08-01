Toronto man, 58, and son, 6, found dead in apartment, police investigate
Toronto police say they are investigating the deaths of a six-year-old boy and his father in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.
Police say they were called to an apartment unit in the city at around 7 p.m. last night.
They say the boy and his 58-year-old father were found in the unit without vital signs.
Police say both were pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the boy showed "signs of trauma", but didn't elaborate further.
An autopsy is to be carried out tomorrow.
