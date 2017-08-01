Toronto's beaches are safer than you might think

The data is in, and it's time for Torontonians to go jump in a lake.

Despite heavy rainfall that could have threatened water quality at Toronto's beaches, this season has remained mostly safe for swimming. It's the latest success story in a concerted effort to clean up Toronto's beaches over the past decade.

"There has been a huge improvement in water quality," said Brett Tryon, program manager at Blue Flag Canada, an organization that evaluates beaches.

As recently as 2010, beaches were deemed unsafe for swimming 26.7 per cent of the time, according to 11 years of Public Health data analyzed by Metro. While rainfall contributes to these unsafe conditions and Toronto has seen more than usual this summer, beaches have been unsafe only 12.3 per cent of the time. That's worse than last year's 6.6 per cent — the best ever — but the city's ability to cope with extreme weather shows huge progress, say experts.

Dr. Christine Navarro, Toronto's associate medical officer of health, points to Bluffer's Beach Park in Scarborough. In 2007 it was deemed unsafe 26.7 per cent of the time, in part because of excess animal fecal matter. But a variety of measures, including a city dog that chases waterfowl away, have dramatically improved the once-troubled beach. It obtained Blue Flag status in 2011.

However, not all local beaches have reached that status.

While Marie Curtis, Rouge and Sunnyside beaches are significantly better than they have been in the past, each has consistently higher levels of E. Coli than Toronto's other beaches. They have been deemed unsafe for swimming 33.3 per cent, 23.7 per cent and 26.7 per cent of the time this season.

"Being located at a river mouth is problematic," said Tryon, who explained that after heavy rainfall these areas receive a lot of runoff from sources upstream.

But as of Tuesday, conditions looked great, she said.