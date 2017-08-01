Video: Footage of deadly shooting at Queen Street bar released

Toronto police have released surveillance video of a shooting in a Queen St. E. bar Monday night that left one man dead and four others injured.

The shooting took place on the patio of the Libertarian Public House, at the corner of Queen and Sherbourne St., just before 11:20 p.m.

Two videos released Tuesday by police show a man wearing a hoodie and a mask over his lower face walking into the bar with his hands in his pockets and continuing to the patio, where he opens fire.

The hoodie appears white in the video, but is actually black, police said, with what they believe is a “Hollister” logo.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said there were at least five to seven shots fired, and that the shooter opened fire as soon as he entered the patio area, focusing his attack on a 32-year-old Toronto man who later died in hospital.

Idsinga said the bar’s security footage shows that the suspect fired in “very close” proximity.

“He’s probably 10 feet away from the target when he begins shooting, but he ends up standing right over him and continues to fire,” he said.

Despite the suspect’s attempts to cover his face, Idsinga said that “ultimately, we should be able to identify him.” He told the Star that the shooting was related to “street gang” activity.

The suspect was last seen heading east on Queen. Idsinga said police “have witnesses who indicate he got into a vehicle on Queen St.”

There was no description of the vehicle.

All of the victims were Toronto men in their 20s and 30s, police said.

Idsinga said police would not be releasing the name of the dead man at his family’s request.

One man is still in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

“Knowing the location of some of the wounds, I would say we’re very lucky we don’t have three murder victims here,” Idsinga said. “Innocent people shouldn’t be getting struck by bullets when they’re simply out having a drink at a local bar.”

Idsinga said “at least two or three of (the victims) are friends,” but that it was not clear yet which of the victims were at the bar together. The two tables the five victims were sitting at were in close proximity, and Idsinga said that although the shooter had one target, he was “not in control of his firearm” and that the other victims were hit by stray bullets ricocheting.

There was “a bit of a mish mash getting to the hospital,” Idsinga said, with some of the victims taken in an ambulance from the scene, and some picked up on the street by ambulance after attempting to walk to the hospital. One man “definitely did walk in by himself,” which made it initially difficult for police to figure out the number of victims connected to this particular shooting.

Police said they searched nearby garbages for a discarded weapon, but have had no luck as of yet.

Until about noon Tuesday, police tape surrounded the bar.

Across the street at Alfies Bar and Grill, patrons discussed the shooting, some alleging that they saw the shooter in the area often, and that he was a drug dealer.

Alfie’s was the scene of their own shooting earlier this year, when a 16-year-old was shot in the neck on Jan. 13.