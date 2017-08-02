Bodies of two people found in Toronto highrise
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say the bodies of two people have been found in a highrise apartment.
They were found in the building in the city's west end (near The West Mall and Bloor Street) at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The deaths are considered suspicious, but police have not said how they died.
Police have not released the age or the gender of the victims. (CITY)
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers