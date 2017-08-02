Caroline Mulroney, daughter of PM, seeks Ontario PC nomination

TORONTO — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney's daughter is seeking a nomination to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in next year's provincial election.

Caroline Mulroney announced on social media today that she will run for the nomination in York-Simcoe.

The riding has been held since 1995 by Progressive Conservative Julia Munro, who is retiring.

Munro tweeted that Mulroney has her full support.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mulroney says as a working mother of four she knows change is needed and she wants to give people an opportunity to thrive.