Meet the man behind the artistic formations at the Leslie Spit

Robert Zunke was gentle and soft-spoken, offering a weathered hand and an open door, a Star reporter’s reward for a long search — he had been as elusive as a spectre, but was now as welcoming as an old friend.

Zunke says he’s the artist responsible for crafting lofty structures made of discarded materials, wowing passersby for years, at the Leslie St. Spit.

“I just wanted to get away from Toronto, do something different,” he said, when asked why he was building these structures. “I saw the materials, so I thought I would make something for the people.”

He was the creator of an elaborate complex that had curvy walls, granite benches and walkways winding down to the lake.

His masterpiece appeared on social media and prompted a search for the builder, but the structure had since been demolished — in its place, large tracks criss-crossed parched earth. Last week, a spokesperson for Ports Toronto told the Star it was razed because it posed a risk to visitors.

“Those guys were jealous,” Zunke said about the workers who toppled his work over the edge of the shoreline. “Nothing was gonna knock it down.”

Zunke, who is in his 50s and does maintenance work in downtown buildings, said he called the main structure “Eagle’s Point,” because the top resembled a bird with outstretched wings. There have been multiple versions of the top — including a flaming torch and an arrow — because he has rebuilt the structure 26 times, he said.

“It was shaped like the eagle of the United States army crest,” he said. Surrounding the central column were other wavy structures of brick, made to look like a snail without its shell and a martini glass with a monkey’s head, he said.

The Spit, home to Tommy Thompson Park, is a place that gives him solace.

“It’s quiet out there, peaceful. I don’t like crowds,” said Zunke, who lives alone. “Doing something constructive is more important. Talk is cheap.”

Reaching Zunke, who has been building a variety of structures for the past five years, was difficult. A Star reader sent a tip providing a rough idea of where he lived, and a search of the area revealed concrete blocks rubbed smooth and round by tidewater in front of a downtown apartment building. It seemed the materials had come from the Spit.

As Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made played on a television in the background, Zunke offered a tour of his apartment, including the granite work table where he assembles miniature buildings and greenery for large model train tracks that he sells.

Model trains were everywhere in the small space.

“Trains are what started Toronto,” said Zunke, explaining that he’s had a fascination with locomotives since he was a child.

“They’re antiques,” he said.

Zunke uses few tools to construct his structures at the Spit, aside from a cart affixed to his bicycle to transport building materials and a hammer, he said. He uses the horizon as a level and, with the formidable muscles of his arms, packs sand in tight between joints.

The formations are top-heavy so that weight is distributed through the structures down to the ground, which keeps them stable, he said. Heavy support blocks are used to build the towers up — literal stepping stones — in a process Zunke likened to that used in ancient Egypt.

“You feel your way through it: tactile contact,” he said. “I feel quite strongly about that, actually.”

Zunke looked visibly discouraged when asked if he would return to the Spit to rebuild.

“I just don’t know yet. Maybe for the freak of it,” he said.

Despite his low profile, he has admirers: Zunke played his voicemail messages aloud, and at least two were from people asking about his work. Someone was writing poetry on rocks and leaving it for him at Eagle’s Point, he said.

Support like this could give him a second wind.