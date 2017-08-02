Ontario hints at tax breaks to ease impact of $15 minimum wage

Ontario is considering measures like exempting the first $450,000 of small-business income from taxes — as is done in Manitoba — to cushion the cost of moving to a $15 minimum wage.

Agriculture, Rural Affairs and Small Business Minister Jeff Leal said that’s one option as the province prepares an assistance package to be unveiled this fall before the minimum wage rises to $14 in January and $15 a year later.

Another is to borrow an idea from the United States, which sets aside 25 per cent of government procurement contracts for small businesses, Leal said in Bobcaygeon, a cottage country town northeast of Toronto.

“In terms of small business, we’re looking at some of the best practices in North America,” he told reporters during an appearance with Premier Kathleen Wynne at Kawartha Dairy, which is expanding its refrigerated warehouse with $311,200 in government aid.

“I’m looking at all options…we are leaving no stone unturned,” Leal added.

The pledge to boost the minimum wage from $11.40 has proved controversial with business groups, which warn small operations may have to close, raise prices or scale back workers’ hours and cut jobs to cope with a 32 per cent increase to $15.

Wynne acknowledged those concerns, saying that’s why her government – which is up for re-election next June – is developing a support program following consultations this summer.

“We know there are small businesses, particularly some mom-and-pop businesses, that are going to have a challenge going through that transition,” she said at a news conference.

“If there’s more that we can do to support small business, we will do that.”

She signalled that farms and agricultural businesses will get special consideration for unique circumstances, given that many employ seasonal workers who are provided with room and board.

“That has come up over and over again” in consultations, the premier added.

So have concerns about notice of work schedules, which often need to be more flexible in agriculture.

Under workplace reforms that include the new minimum wage, employers will have to provide workers with more certainty in scheduling, including the payout of three hours’ wages if a shift is cancelled with less than 48 hours’ notice.

But that won’t necessarily work in agriculture, where harvest conditions and other factors can vary widely and change on short notice.

“If you’re picking strawberries or picking tomatoes, obviously we have to factor in the challenges that weather presents. We’re actively looking at that,” Leal said.

Wynne has been travelling the province this summer selling the minimum wage increase, noting that 10 per cent of workers now earn it and another 30 per cent earn less than $15 hourly.

“People can’t live on $11.40 an hour. That’s the reality,” she said in Bobcaygeon.

Last Friday, she was in Windsor trying to ease concerns raised by restaurant owners, who have warned they will increase menu prices to cope with the higher minimum wage. Some have already begun nudging prices higher.