Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5 million to repay debt
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal to sell a printing plant in Toronto to Rice Group, a commercial and industrial developer, for $30.475 million that will be used to help pay down debt.
The media company (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.B) acquired the facility in west Toronto as part of its agreement to buy Sun Media's English-language properties in 2015.
The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 30.
Postmedia says it will enter into a lease for part of the property for up to 10 years.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers