Campaign prepares SchoolBoxes for children after disaster

Just before the back-to-school shopping season gets into full swing, a Toronto charity wants you to think of those less fortunate.

ShelterBox Canada, a branch of the global ShelterBox that provides emergency shelters to people hit by war or natural disasters, has launched a three-week campaign with a focus on education. The group hopes to raise $15,000 by Aug. 21 to help prepare school boxes for more than 600 kids.

"We've all seen those heart-wrenching videos in the news after flooding or earthquake or wildfires," said Tess Widdifield, community fundraising manager for ShelterBox Canada. "What most people don't realize is that the challenges and struggles continue even after such disasters have stopped."

The disaster relief organization has provided emergency shelter and assistance to families in various countries, such as Nepal in the wake of the 2015 earthquake, the Somaliland regions hit by hunger and drought as well as Syria and Iraq amid ongoing armed conflicts.

While such experiences displace and traumatize many families, giving children something new to own can go a long way in bringing them back into a normal routine and speeding up their recovery, explained Widdifield.

The school boxes contain items such as pencils and notepads, solar calculators, chalkboards, geometry kits and colouring books.

"Sometimes it's really a lost generation of kids being out of school," she said, describing places like Syria where war has raged for many years.

"Now is the time for Canadians to think about all of the kids who aren't able to go back to school and try to help fill that void."

Contribute: