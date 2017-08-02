Toronto men charged for breaking into garage, stealing 'high-end' bikes: police
TORONTO — Three Toronto men are facing charges for allegedly breaking into an underground parking garage to steal several bicycles.
Police allege that the three men forced their way into the downtown garage at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the men then allegedly broke into a storage locker, which had several "high-end" bicycles inside, with an electric grinder, pliers and bolt cutters.
But as the alleged thieves broke in, the garage's security guards discovered their intrusion and called police.
All three men are facing a variety of charges, including break and enter, and possession of property obtained by crime.
