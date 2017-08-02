Two women found dead in Etobicoke high rise; overdose suspected
Toronto police are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found Tuesday in an Etobicoke high rise.
Officials say the two young women may have died of a drug overdose.
Police were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday by a relative of the two women, who were found unresponsive in an apartment on Eva Rd., said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
The women, who were in their late teens, were without vital signs when paramedics arrived. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected and there was no obvious sign of trauma, Douglas-Cook said.
Post mortems are being done today.
With files from the Canadian Press
