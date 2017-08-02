Veld Music Festival to allow naloxone kits this year

Advocates are applauding a decision by organizers of this weekend’s Veld Music Festival to allow naloxone kits for the first time, a move that comes at a time of heightened concern over opioid use in Toronto.

Naloxone is a drug which blocks the effect of opioids in the brain and reverses the effects of an overdose.

The decision, announced late last week, to allow naloxone at the electronic dance music festival in Downsview Park is “in the interest of public safety,” according to a spokesperson for Ink Entertainment, which runs Veld.

Ink said in a statement that the move was made in consultation with Toronto Public Health.

Lori Kufner of the TRIP! Project, which provides drug safety information, said it was an important step.

“Naloxone is completely harmless,” she said. “Acknowledging that people are going to be using substances at music festivals or any large events is a good step toward keeping people safer rather than pretending that that’s not what happens.”

TRIP! volunteers will be at Veld for the third consecutive year. Kufner said they’ll be stationed in medic tents and will roam around the festival grounds to check on those in attendance and provide health tips and overdose prevention information.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, with attendance reaching upwards of 80,000 people in previous years.

Police issued a public safety alert Saturday after the city saw four deaths and 20 overdoses since Thursday, likely caused by fentanyl use.

The powerful opioid is estimated to be about 50 times stronger than heroin, and experts in Canada warn other drugs are often laced with it, unbeknownst to users.

There were about 730 opioid-related deaths in Ontario in 2015, the most recent provincial data available, of which 137 were in Toronto.

The festival will have more shaded areas and water stations to prevent festival-goers from heat stroke and dehydration. There will also be a designated space for women who feel unsafe, staffed by female security guards.

Nicholas Boyce, director of the Ontario HIV and Substance Use Training Program, said the decision to permit naloxone at Veld was overdue.

“It should’ve happened a long time ago,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you have it onsite? We keep EpiPens for people that are going to have allergic reactions, we have deliberators everywhere for health emergencies.”

Boyce said it was unrealistic to try and reduce drug use at festivals altogether.

“Festivals can do everything they can to try to limit the drug use, or try to search people as they come in, but we’re talking about tiny pills and powders. People could be taking them before they even get there,” he said. “Let’s just admit people are using drugs and make it as safe as possible.”

In 2014, two people died and 13 others were sent to hospital as a result of drug-related incidents at Veld. Ink has increased safety protocols in recent years, with the inclusion of amnesty boxes where drugs can be deposited without police questioning.

The WayHome music festival, held last weekend near Barrie, also reversed its policy, allowing people to trade their naloxone kits for Narcan, a nasal spray-version of the antidote.

Boyce said he wants to see organizers take it one step further and allow drug-testing kits, which would let drug users check if the substances they’ve been given are impure.

“It can help people decide whether they’re going to do something or not, make a more informed decision about the type of drugs that they’re going to do,” he said.