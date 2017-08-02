Woman dead after being pulled from pool in Oakville
OAKVILLE, Ont. — A woman believed to be in her 50s is dead after being pulled from a swimming pool in Oakville, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency responders were called to a pool in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road at around 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report about a woman who had drowned.
Halton Region police confirmed Tuesday evening that the woman had died.
It wasn't clear if she died at the scene or after being transported to hospital.
Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. (CP24)
