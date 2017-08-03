News / Toronto

CBC-TV and Netflix series 'Anne' renewed for second season

TORONTO — Get ready for even more Anne Shirley: "Anne" has been renewed for a second season.

CBC and Netflix announced Thursday that the series will return with 10 new episodes in 2018, and shooting will begin in the fall.

Emmy-winning producer-writer Moira Walley-Beckett of "Breaking Bad" fame created the series based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel "Anne of Green Gables."

The series stars Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty in the title role as the cheery, freckle-faced orphan taken in by aging siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s.

"Anne" debuted on CBC-TV in March.

It is available to viewers outside of Canada on Netflix, where it premiered with the rebranded title "Anne with an 'E'" in May.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...