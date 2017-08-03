CBC-TV and Netflix series 'Anne' renewed for second season
TORONTO — Get ready for even more Anne Shirley: "Anne" has been renewed for a second season.
CBC and Netflix announced Thursday that the series will return with 10 new episodes in 2018, and shooting will begin in the fall.
Emmy-winning producer-writer Moira Walley-Beckett of "Breaking Bad" fame created the series based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel "Anne of Green Gables."
The series stars Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty in the title role as the cheery, freckle-faced orphan taken in by aging siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s.
"Anne" debuted on CBC-TV in March.
It is available to viewers outside of Canada on Netflix, where it premiered with the rebranded title "Anne with an 'E'" in May.
