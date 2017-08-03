Drug-related hospital visits surge as opioid crisis hits Toronto

New figures show a surge in hospitalizations as city and health officials rush to address the opioid crisis in Toronto.

According to data Metro obtained from Toronto Public Health, there were 326 drug-related emergency-room visits the week of July 24-30. That’s 50 per cent higher than the 217 visits in the first week of January. The last week of June was the worst so far this year, at 358 visits — more than 50 a day.

The numbers are likely underestimates, according to Toronto Public Health. They also do not include Sunnybrook hospital or specialty centres like CAMH and Women’s College Hospital. They combine visits for drug overdose, intoxication, addiction and withdrawal.

The increase did not surprise Zoe Dodd, who works with drug users at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

"People need somewhere to go. They're in a crisis for mental health. But the emergency department may not be an appropriate place," she said.

Kate Hardy, program manager of the rapid-access substance abuse clinic at Women's College Hospital, said the proliferation of the extremely potent painkiller fentanyl, often cut into drugs sold as heroin, is a major factor behind the surge in emergency-room traffic.

It's been a particularly deadly week for overdoses in the city, with six deaths in just four days, including two teenagers. Mayor John Tory held an emergency meeting with fire, police, paramedic and public-health officials on Thursday.

They came to an agreement on several measures, including asking police to consider equipping some officers with naloxone, moving up the planned opening of three supervised injection sites and considering a bulk purchase of naloxone for use by city staff.

Shaun Hopkins, manager of Toronto Public Health’s needle exchange program, said all three of the injection sites are on track to open some time in the fall. Back in May, council gave the agency the green light to move $177,900 from its staffing budget to fund three temporary positions to implement the city's overdose action plan.

The positions are not filled yet. Hopkins said the hiring process is underway.

How to get help?

Naloxone, the life-saving drug that can counteract the effects of a drug overdose, is available for free from pharmacies all around Toronto.

If you call 911 because you or another person is suffering an overdose, everybody at the scene has immunity from charges of simple drug possession and violation of parole, bail, sentence or probation conditions.

The Ontario Drug and Alcohol Helpline (1-800-565-8603) provides information about addiction treatment in your area 24/7.

Every weekday morning, there is at least one Toronto hospital offering walk-in care for people with addictions. They provide access to opioid replacement drugs such as suboxone right away if needed, without an appointment or referral.

By the numbers

358: The number of drug-related emergency room visits in Toronto in the last week of June

6 weeks: The minimum wait time to get into publicly funded residential treatment for opioid addiction in Toronto, according to a call to the Ontario Drug and Alcohol Helpline. The wait is usually somewhat longer for women.