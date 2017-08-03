African diaspora feeling the heat of election conflicts many miles aways

News of the murder of a high-profile personality in the Kenyan electoral commission evoked nightmares for Flora Terah-Igoki.

"I feel completely devastated. It's like I'm reliving the scenes of the past," said the Toronto-based peace activist and motivational speaker.

Chris Msando, who was in charge of the electronic voting system in Kenya's presidential election ­ which will take place next Tuesday ­ was found tortured and murdered earlier this week. The government ordered an immediate inquiry into his death, but the incident sparked fears among a population still recovering from widespread killings that followed the 2007 election.

Kenya is one of a handful of African nations heading into the electoral season this summer amid conflicting moods ­ hope for the future and fear of potential reprisals that often follow vote disputes. And the Toronto African diaspora is feeling the heat, despite being many miles away.

Ask Terah-Igoki, for example. Back in 2007, she had presented herself as a candidate in the parliamentary contest. As she details in her memoir Life Beyond Pain, which she published in Toronto two years ago, her political ambitions led to her abduction and torture, and her 19-year-old son was murdered in the post-election violence.

She later fled to Canada and now as she watches from afar, she prays the competing sides trust the existing institutions and respect the outcome of the vote.

"It's very worrying when people are being killed during elections. All we want is peace," she said.

Peace, and a continued sense of security, is what Erixon Kabera will have in mind when he casts his ballot Thursday in Toronto for the Rwandan presidential elections. While it's his first time to vote, he says he's proud of the progress his native country made in wake of the devastating genocide more than 20 years ago.

"I can see things improving. I have hope for the future," said the father of three.

When & Where: