'It was my baby': Popular Toronto content creator heartbroken over stolen camera

By day, Anthony Banh is a York University student in marketing strategy. By night, and in his spare time, he's a passionate content creator whose work in photography and videography is inspiring to many.

And now, that last bit of his life is stalled. Last week while he was at the gym in Mississauga, his gear was stolen, including a Sony A7S2 camera.

"I had to work three jobs to buy that camera. It was my baby. I loved it so much," said Banh, 21. "To have that take away from me like that, it just tore me apart. I haven't been able to focus on anything since then."

One of Banh's friends has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise $4,500 to buy him a new gear. By Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $2,500.

Banh has always been passionate about photography, and loved taking portraits of various individuals and sharing their stories through social media. Last year, after he managed to get himself a professional camera, he started his own Youtube channel where he shares short uplifting videos.

"My goal is for at least one viewer to watch a video I produced and feel good," he says. "Even if you're going through some hardships, there's always going to be some good times ahead. Just breathe and smile."

Banh said he appreciates all the support he's received from people, some of whom he doesn't even know. He still hopes he can get his original gear back.