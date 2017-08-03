News / Toronto

Man climbs down from crane after 3-hour negotiation

Toronto police and firefighters had to deal with another construction crane climber on Wednesday night.

Authorities were called at about 11:30 p.m. concerning a man who had scaled a crane at a downtown work site (at Dundas and Jarvis).

Police negotiators and a psychiatrist talked the man down after about three hours.

After about three hours of negotiations involving police and a psychiatrist, the man descended about 20 metres on a fire truck aerial ladder and was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The incident was similar to one in Toronto in April when a 23-year-old woman was stranded for hours after scaling a construction crane in the middle of the night.

Marisa Lazo — a dual Canadian-American citizen — was charged with six counts of mischief by interfering with property and released on bail with several conditions, including staying away from construction sites and rooftops. (Newstalk1010)

 

