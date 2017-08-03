Man rescued after climbing Toronto construction crane

A man in his 50s was rescued three hours after he climbed a construction crane in downtown Toronto late Wednesday night.

A hotel doorman called police around 11:30 p.m. when he spotted a man climbing the approximately 50-foot crane near Dundas St. E and Jarvis St., said Fire Services District Chief James Green.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the man seated at the edge of the horizontal part of the crane with a can of beer, which he later threw towards the investigators, Green told the Star.

It took emergency crews three attempts to bring the man down to safety.

The first time Fire Services spoke to the man, Green said the man requested water. When they brought him water, the man asked for food.

According to Green, a police psychiatrist climbed the ladder with Fire Services during the third attempt and calmed the man down.

The man was agitated and said he “was disappointed with the construction in area” and how “the neighbourhood was changing and he couldn't find housing,” said Green.

Approximately three hours later, emergency crews were able to bring the man to safety.

He was taken to the hospital for assessment.

There was no immediate word on charges, and the man’s name was not released.