New title sponsor sees global future for Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Mark Itwaru has been attending Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival (formerly known as Caribana) his whole life. His dad, Arnold Itwaru, worked on the festival’s board in the 1970s. Now, Mark’s live-streaming social media company, Peeks Social, is the title sponsor.

“(My dad) was on the committee in the early days, helping to start the whole event off when it was just a small community event,” said Itwaru.

He and his family still attend the festival every year.

“I’ve been going my whole life. My whole family goes. I have relatives that, every year, they drive up from New York or fly in from Florida just to go,” he said.

Now, decades later, he wants to help make it an internationally renowned event.

“We just want to make it bigger and better every year and really represent not only Caribbean culture, but Toronto internationally,” said Itwaru.

In 2016, Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival went without a title sponsor after Scotiabank ended their funding in 2015.

With this being the Carnival’s 50th anniversary, they wanted to go big, and having a title sponsor was critical to pulling it off, said the festival’s CEO Denise Herrara Jackson.

Peeks Social is a live-streaming social media app that has dedicated a channel to broadcasting the Carnival to the 110 countries it is available in. Users can broadcast videos of themselves and make money by sharing in advertising revenue, crowd-funding or selling goods and services online.