Ontario women get free access to abortion pill as of Aug. 10

TORONTO — Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10.

Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.

It can be used to terminate pregnancies at an early stage, up to seven weeks from the start of a woman's last menstrual period.

The Ontario government says it will be available next Thursday at participating pharmacies for women with a valid health card and prescription.

Status of Women Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris says publicly funding Mifegymiso gives women across Ontario fair and equal access to safe abortion.