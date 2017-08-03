Ontario women get free access to abortion pill as of Aug. 10
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10.
Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.
It can be used to terminate pregnancies at an early stage, up to seven weeks from the start of a woman's last menstrual period.
The Ontario government says it will be available next Thursday at participating pharmacies for women with a valid health card and prescription.
Status of Women Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris says publicly funding Mifegymiso gives women across Ontario fair and equal access to safe abortion.
New Brunswick and Alberta also cover Mifegymiso, and the Quebec government has said it hopes to do so.
Most Popular
-
Photos: Vancouver's sky so smoky from wildfires it's visible from space
-
Pilot blinded after laser beam pointed at plane flying over Bedford: Halifax Police
-
Unruly passenger arrested after Air Canada flight turns back to Toronto
-
A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers