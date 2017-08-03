Unruly passenger arrested after Air Canada flight turns back to Toronto

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Budapest returned to Pearson after an alleged assault on board the plane on Thursday.

At around 12:30 a.m., Peel police received a call “for a flight returning back to Toronto with an irate passenger and a flight attendant who was assaulted,” said police spokesperson Const. Mark Fischer.

“When we attended the scene, we learned that the passenger was unruly, and he has since been arrested and taken into custody for assault,” said Fischer.

A flight attendant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the flight was over Nova Scotia when it turned back to Toronto.

“My understanding is that the unruly passenger was possibly drinking,” said Fischer.

The unidentified passenger was arrested once back at Pearson and police say he is expected to appear in court on Thursday to face an assault charge.