Incoming! Thunderstorms, 'severe weather' will hit GTA this Friday

Some severe weather is on the way Friday, but for the long weekend, some below-seasonal temperatures will bring Torontonians relief from the recent humidity.

“Friday afternoon across (Ontario) is starting to have the looks of a significant severe weather day, with all severe weather types possible,” said Weather Network meteorologist Brad Rousseau.

“(It’s) to the point where I wouldn’t recommend travelling up along Highway 400, nor Highway 11 through the afternoon and early evening period Friday.”

On Friday it is expected to be 27 C with a high chance of rain — about 10 millimetres — and thunderstorms.

There is cold air coming in the afternoon Friday, which is a factor in creating an “unstable atmosphere” when combined with the hot and humid weather from earlier this week.

Thursday, there will be a high of 28 C and a humidex of 35, along with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening.

The hot and humid temperatures will then cool down for the long weekend, with the Weather Network calling for temperatures that are “below seasonal.”

Temperatures of around 20 C are expected in Toronto and across southern Ontario. Central regions of the province will see temperatures a few degrees below 20 C, so the Weather Network suggests you pack accordingly if you’re headed out on the road.

The weekend will start off sunny, but Saturday will see a high of 22 C and a low of 16 C. Sunday will be a bit warmer at 25 C, with a low of 16 C.

The long weekend is expected to end with a high chance of rain. The Weather Network is calling for five millimetres of rain and temperatures of 22 C on Monday.