Toronto cop accused of groping colleague facing new disciplinary charges

A Toronto police constable accused of groping and making lewd comments to a female colleague is facing new disciplinary charges related to another female officer.

Const. Usman Haroon punched a fellow officer in the arm following a disagreement in April 2009, according to a notice of disciplinary hearing released to Metro. A second hearing notice says Haroon “slapped (the woman) on the buttocks" while responding to a call “sometime between September of 2007 and April of 2009."

Haroon made his first appearance at the police disciplinary tribunal on two chages of discreditable conduct contrary to Ontario’s Police Services Act in June. Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray couldn't find any record of Haroon being charged criminally.

All allegations stem from Haroon’s time at 14 Division. He has since been transferred to 11 Division to avoid the "discomfort" of having complainants, witnesses and the accused working in the same environment, said Heinz Kuck, the division's superintendent and unit commander.

Haroon now faces a total of 11 disciplinary charges, including nine previous charges reported by Metro.

They include allegations that he placed his hand on a fellow officer's upper leg while on duty in November 2015. The following day, he moved her hand towards his groin while travelling in a police car and placed his hand on her buttocks as she left an elevator, according to tribunal hearing notices.

Haroon also “made comments of a sexual nature” towards the officer and “engaged in unwanted physical contact by grasping a print roller, which was lodged between [the officer’s] legs,” according to tribunal notices.

Haroon has not responded to multiple requests for comment.