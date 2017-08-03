Five Toronto parks will have free sunscreen available on the Waterfront

If it’s a sunny day and you’re headed to a park in the city, you may not have to worry about getting a sunburn.

As of Tuesday, the City of Toronto and two melanoma foundations will be partaking in a pilot project to provide free sunscreen at some parks.

The Health Canada approved sunscreen will be in dispensers, similar to hand sanitizer dispensers, at five parks near the Waterfront Trail: Kew Gardens Park, Sherbourne Common south, Harbour Square Park, HTO Park east, and Little Norway Park.

“The lakeside Martin Goodman Trail and our beautiful waterfront parks are a magnet for all Torontonians and visitors who want to enjoy the outdoors and Lake Ontario,” said Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon (Ward 32, Beaches-East York) and chair of the city’s Parks and Environment Committee in a news release.

Crews from the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund and the Douglas Wright Foundation will maintain and stock the dispensers. The foundations will also be covering all costs, which total $20,000.

Danielle Paterson, spokesperson for the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund, told the Star that the pilot project will run until the end of September.

If the trial is successful, free sunscreen could be available at more Toronto parks this summer and the project may return in summer 2018.

“Sunscreen is an important part of an overall sun safety routine for all skin types. This new initiative provides a great opportunity to remind residents of simple ways that they can incorporate sun safety in their outdoor activities this summer,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.