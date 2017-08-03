'These deaths are preventable': Toronto police should carry naloxone, panel says

Getting three safe-injection sites open as soon as possible and asking police to rethink not carrying antidote to fentanyl are new goals in Toronto’s fight against a deadly overdose crisis.

Those were among initiatives agreed upon in a Thursday morning meeting convened by Mayor John Tory after six suspected overdose deaths since the weekend, including two teens found dead in an Etobicoke highrise Wednesday.

“We’ve seen the number of people dying due to overdose increasing every year for 10 years,” Councillor Joe Cressy, head of the city’s drug prevention strategy, told reporters after the meeting.

“Unfortunately this crisis (is) now escalating rapidly . . . We know as a city that these deaths are preventable.”

Participants, who included senior police, fire and paramedic officers and Toronto’s chief medical officer of health, reviewed “the work that is being done through the overdose action plan and also to identify where we can scale up and ratchet up the work,” Cressy said.

“Every day lost is a potential life lost so more needs to be done and can be done.”

In a news release after the meeting, Tory said they agreed to:

Ask police to consider the targeted distribution of naloxone to some officers. Previously, the police said paramedics carrying it was enough although OPP officers will carry it.

Speed up the planned autumn opening of three supervised injection sites where drug users can safely inject.

Get better at sharing overdose information and tracking if paramedics used naloxone while treating people who overdosed.

Consider making an emergency bulk purchase of naloxone for quicker distribution to all city staff who might use it.

Increase training for firefighters working in areas with the most overdoses.

Increase public education. That could include a campaign to tell Torontonians anyone can get free naloxone kits – nasal spray or injectable - and instructions at any pharmacy.

From July 26 to July 31 there were 79 visits to Toronto hospital emergency departments that are suspected — but not confirmed — overdoses.