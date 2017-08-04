Female cyclist struck in Oshawa, Ont., dies of her injuries, police say
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 26-year-old female cyclist has died after being struck by a car east of Toronto earlier this week.
Durham regional police say Emily Sharon Shields of Oshawa, Ont., died Friday after she was take off life support.
Police say she was struck Wednesday morning by a black Ford Crown Victoria sedan that veered out of control. The car then hit a tree.
They say Shields suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital then later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto. The 32-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.
Police say they are also seeking a third vehicle that may have been directly or indirectly involved in the collision.
It is described as a small sedan with black tinted windows, last seen travelling east on Adelaide Avenue toward on Townline Road in Oshawa, Ont.
