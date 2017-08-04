Photos: Behind the scenes at Toronto's Caribbean Carnival
There's a lot of passion— and hours of back-breaking effort— that goes into the costumes, concerts, and constructs at Toronto's Caribbean Carnival.
Although the Grande Parade always takes place in July or August, preparations for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival start a year in advance.
That means bands start working on the next carnival immediately after the close of the previous one.
Metro photographer Eduardo Lima spent the last three months photographing some of the launch parties, the work done inside the mas camps and other events leading to the Grande Parade on Saturday.
He selected some of his favorite images to share with our readers.
