News / Toronto

Photos: Behind the scenes at Toronto's Caribbean Carnival

There's a lot of passion— and hours of back-breaking effort— that goes into the costumes, concerts, and constructs at Toronto's Caribbean Carnival.

Members of the Durham Mas on stage for the band launch party in Scarborough. Around April, mas bands start to host launch parties to build momentum, show off the costumes and attract new members (aka mas players). The earlier the launch, the better the chances are to sell more costumes before the event.

View 12 photos

zoom

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Members of the Durham Mas on stage for the band launch party in Scarborough. Around April, mas bands start to host launch parties to build momentum, show off the costumes and attract new members (aka mas players). The earlier the launch, the better the chances are to sell more costumes before the event.

Although the Grande Parade always takes place in July or August, preparations for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival start a year in advance.

That means bands start working on the next carnival immediately after the close of the previous one. 

Metro photographer Eduardo Lima spent the last three months photographing some of the launch parties, the work done inside the mas camps and other events leading to the Grande Parade on Saturday.

He selected some of his favorite images to share with our readers.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...