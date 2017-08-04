Man who trademarked name of county plans to turn trademark over to council

TORONTO — An Ontario man who managed to trademark the name of the county he lives in says he has decided to relinquish the trademark to the local government.

Michael Stinson had caused a stir among Haliburton County officials when they learned last week that he had trademarked the word "Haliburton."

Stinson said he decided to turn the trademark over to the county after he says the situation was "blown way out of proportion," adding that he always had the county's best interests at heart.

The federal government's website on trademarking states that a name that represents a geographical location should not be allowed to be made a trademark.

As an owner of the trademark, Stinson would be allowed to collect royalties from anyone selling merchandise with the name "Haliburton" on it.

Haliburton County's Warden, Brent Devolin, says there are no conditions attached to Stinson's plan to hand over the trademark.