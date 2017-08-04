Most stores open for August Civic Holiday in Toronto

The August long weekend is upon the city, and though the weather is forecasted to be chilly and rainy, Torontonians need not fret about store closures on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know for Simcoe Day 2017.

Transit:

TTC is running on a Sunday schedule but service starts at 6 a.m. GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

Parking:

Pay-and-display/metered areas, rush hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations will not be enforced during the Monday holiday.

Closed:

Government offices

Banks (TD Banks closed Sunday too)

Canada Post

Toronto Public Libraries (closed Sunday too)

Art Gallery of Ontario

Open:

Alcohol:

268 Beer Store locations will be open in Ontario on Monday (though closed on Sunday)

LCBO locations

Wine Rack stores

Attractions & Shopping:

Toronto Zoo

High Park Zoo

CN Tower

Ripley’s Aquarium

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Casa Loma

Riverdale Farm

Centennial Park Conservatory

Allan Gardens Conservatory

Canada’s Wonderland

Eaton Centre mall

Fairview Park Mall

Sherway Gardens mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Mall

Bayview Village

Square One shopping centre

Vaughan Mills stores

Groceries:

Loblaws stores

Bloor Street Market

Metro

Pusateri’s