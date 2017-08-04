News / Toronto

Toronto's co-founder could have had geographic street symmetry

John Graves Simcoe — the namesake of Monday's civic holiday — co-founded the city that became Toronto, though more people might know him as a villain in the AMC drama Turn.

William Pars' Portrait of John Graves Simcoe as a young man, c. 1770.

Courtesy / Weir Collection, RiverBrink Art Museum

William Pars' Portrait of John Graves Simcoe as a young man, c. 1770.

Poor John Graves Simcoe.

The namesake of Monday's civic holiday — Simcoe Day — co-founded the city that became Toronto, though more people might know him today as the villainous Brit in the AMC drama Turn.

Simcoe could have had three consecutive streets named after him in Toronto's west downtown.

We have John Street and Simcoe Street, but they are interrupted by Duncan Street. There used to be a Graves Street until 1842 or 1843, when it was renamed Simcoe Street, the name that used to be on Richmond Street.

All of which is to say Simcoe must be rolling in his, er, grave.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...