Toronto's co-founder could have had geographic street symmetry

Poor John Graves Simcoe.

The namesake of Monday's civic holiday — Simcoe Day — co-founded the city that became Toronto, though more people might know him today as the villainous Brit in the AMC drama Turn.

Simcoe could have had three consecutive streets named after him in Toronto's west downtown.

We have John Street and Simcoe Street, but they are interrupted by Duncan Street. There used to be a Graves Street until 1842 or 1843, when it was renamed Simcoe Street, the name that used to be on Richmond Street.