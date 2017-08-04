News / Toronto

Woodbine OLG workers reach deal that ends three-week lockout

TORONTO — Workers at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. facility at the Woodbine horse racing track have reached a deal with their employer, ending a three-week lockout.

A statement by the union representing the 400 workers says the employees voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative agreement that was reached with the OLG.

The OLG locked out the workers on July 14.

The union had said its issues with the OLG included a lack of paid sick days and inconsistent work schedules.

It says workers had been picketing at the Woodbine site for nearly three weeks.

The Woodbine facility features more than 3,000 slot machines, electronic games and horse racing.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...