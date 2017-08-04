Woodbine OLG workers reach deal that ends three-week lockout

TORONTO — Workers at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. facility at the Woodbine horse racing track have reached a deal with their employer, ending a three-week lockout.

A statement by the union representing the 400 workers says the employees voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative agreement that was reached with the OLG.

The OLG locked out the workers on July 14.

The union had said its issues with the OLG included a lack of paid sick days and inconsistent work schedules.

It says workers had been picketing at the Woodbine site for nearly three weeks.