News / Toronto

Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A single winning ticket was sold in Quebec for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 11 will be approximately $10 million.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...