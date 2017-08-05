Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — A single winning ticket was sold in Quebec for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 11 will be approximately $10 million.
