Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over Lake Shore with Grande Parade

It’s time for a feast for the eyes of feathers, glitter, and vibrant colours as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival kicks off the weekend with the Grande Parade.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the carnival, masqueraders and steel pan performers will take over Lake Shore Blvd., leaving from Exhibition Place along British Columbia Rd. and finally returning to Exhibition at Newfoundland Rd.

CaribanaToronto.com notes that the parade “is the highlight of the three-week festival.”

The festival that celebrates Caribbean heritage and culture draws over a million tourists each year with its festivities and is one of Canada’s largest cultural events. That kind of pedestrian power comes with quite a few road closures though!

Lake Shore Blvd. will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Ave. and Dufferin St. south of Springhurst Ave will also be closed. The Jameson and Dunn ramps to the Gardiner Expressway will be closed, and vehicle traffic may not be able to access Exhibition Place west of Bathurst St. on Fleet St. once all the parking lots are full at Exhibition and the Gore lots.

Although midriff baring costumes are part of the fun of the festival, parade participants should expect a little bit of a chill today, with temperature this morning hovering around 16 C, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers for the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 C.