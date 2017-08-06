Air Canada says no one injured after two planes clipped wings at Toronto airport
Air Canada says the matter is under investigation.
TORONTO — Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening.
The airline says none of the 286 passengers on board the incoming Air Canada flight were injured.
It says the plane clipped wings with an aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines while pulling up to the gate.
It says the Air Canada flight had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was parking when the incident occurred.
