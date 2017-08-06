News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There is no winning ticket for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 9 will be approximately $9 million.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...