No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — There is no winning ticket for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 9 will be approximately $9 million.
